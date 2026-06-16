Haunted 3 box office performance: Vikram Bhatt opens up on its 'surprise success'

"First, we were coming on May 22. Then, on May 22, the number of films increased. We came on June 12. Then on June 12, the number of films increased. Then we thought, if we go ahead, there's 'Cocktail', then 'Welcome to the Jungle', then this, then how much will we delay? So, we said, leave it to God. Come. If it's good, it will work. If it's not good, it won't work," he said.