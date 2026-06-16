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Haunted 3 box office performance: Vikram Bhatt opens up on its 'surprise success'

Vikram Bhatt has opened up about the box office performance of Haunted 3, stating that he trusted his audience despite mixed reactions. He shared his honest thoughts on the film’s reception, expectations, and overall response.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Haunted 3 box office performance: Vikram Bhatt opens up on its 'surprise success'
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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