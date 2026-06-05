Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3052926https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/he-came-back-for-you-emraan-hashmis-awarapan-2-wraps-shoot-makers-share-exciting-update-3052926.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies'He came back for you': Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 wraps shoot, makers share exciting update
AWARAPAN 2

'He came back for you': Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 wraps shoot, makers share exciting update

The wait for Awarapan 2 just got shorter. Makers have officially announced the completion of the film's shoot, bringing Emraan Hashmi's beloved character Shivam one step closer to returning to the big screen.

|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Vishesh Films announced the shoot wrap with the message, "He came back for you."
  • Emraan Hashmi reprises his iconic role as Shivam nearly two decades after the original film.
  • Directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-starring Disha Patani, Awarapan 2 releases on August 14.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'He came back for you': Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 wraps shoot, makers share exciting updatePic Credit: Emraan Hashmi, Instagram

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of Emraan Hashmi's highly anticipated sequel, "Awarapan 2", the makers announced on Thursday that they have wrapped up the shoot for the forthcoming drama. Producers, Vishesh Films, took to social media to announce the latest update with a post that read, "OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14. #Awarapan2 #ShivamReturns #ItsAWrap (sic)."

Shot across Rajasthan and South East Asia, "Awarapan 2" comes together on a larger canvas, while staying true to the story at its heart. Along with Hashmi returning as beloved Shivam, a character that has stayed with audiences for nearly two decades, the project further marks actress Disha Patani's first collaboration with Vishesh Films.

 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vishesh Films (@visheshfilms)

Made under the direction of Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, "Awarapan 2" is set to release in cinema halls across the globe on 14th August this year.

Shedding light on his decision to make the sequel to the 2007 outing "Awarapan", producer Vishesh Bhatt said, “‘Awarapan 2’ is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large scale sequences but fundamentally it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music”.

He went on to add, “Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities”.

ALSO READ | Govinda, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and more attend Pahlaj Nihalani's funeral, pay final respects

Over the years, "Awarapan’ has gained a cult status. Despite not performing well at the box office, the film ended up gaining a lot of love and admiration during its television reruns.

The songs of the film such as ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ and ‘Toh Phir Aao’ have become timeless classics, ingrained in the memories of music lovers. 

ALSO READ | 'It felt like Devi arrived with the rain': Tamannaah Bhatia shares divine experience during special puja at home

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Khan Sir
Khan sir's victim claims unravel as his own guards arrested for firing
RSS
'India's time has arrived, but we must be prepared': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
South delhi hotel fire
Delhi hotel fire incident, leaves 21 dead: CM Rekha Gupta to chair key meeting
Virat Kohli
Livingstone makes big claim on Kohli, says he 'doesn't want life in India'
indigo flight suspension
IndiGo suspends flights on 6 international routes, Govt announces ATF support
Suryakumar Yadav
Ex-selector backs Suryakumar Yadav to remain India's T20I captain
global oil crisis
All refineries operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories: Gov
maa behen
Maa Behen X review: Hit or miss? Here's how X users are reacting
DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress working president seeks four seats for Muslims in cabinet
mens sneakers
Trendy Men's Sneakers On Amazon For Everyday Comfort