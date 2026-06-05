'He came back for you': Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 wraps shoot, makers share exciting update

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of Emraan Hashmi's highly anticipated sequel, "Awarapan 2", the makers announced on Thursday that they have wrapped up the shoot for the forthcoming drama. Producers, Vishesh Films, took to social media to announce the latest update with a post that read, "OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14. #Awarapan2 #ShivamReturns #ItsAWrap (sic)."

Shot across Rajasthan and South East Asia, "Awarapan 2" comes together on a larger canvas, while staying true to the story at its heart. Along with Hashmi returning as beloved Shivam, a character that has stayed with audiences for nearly two decades, the project further marks actress Disha Patani's first collaboration with Vishesh Films.

Made under the direction of Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, "Awarapan 2" is set to release in cinema halls across the globe on 14th August this year.

Shedding light on his decision to make the sequel to the 2007 outing "Awarapan", producer Vishesh Bhatt said, “‘Awarapan 2’ is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large scale sequences but fundamentally it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music”.

He went on to add, “Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities”.

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Over the years, "Awarapan’ has gained a cult status. Despite not performing well at the box office, the film ended up gaining a lot of love and admiration during its television reruns.

The songs of the film such as ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ and ‘Toh Phir Aao’ have become timeless classics, ingrained in the memories of music lovers.

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