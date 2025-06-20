Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2918733https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/heer-express-teaser-out-debutant-divita-juneja-starrer-set-to-release-on-this-date-2918733.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
HEER EXPRESS TEASER

Heer Express Teaser Out, Debutant Divita Juneja-Starrer Set To Release On THIS Date

Heer Express Teaser: After generating excitement with the motion poster, the filmmakers recently unveiled the teaser of the upcoming movie.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Heer Express Teaser Out, Debutant Divita Juneja-Starrer Set To Release On THIS Date Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Directed by Umesh Shukla, Heer Express – a soulful cinematic journey backed by Dr Sanjeev Juneja, introduces Divita Juneja and features Prit Kamani in lead roles roles, alongside celebrated actors Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, and Gulshan Grover. Set against the backdrop of deep-rooted family drama. Heer Express traces Heer Walia’s (played by Divita) journey as she strives to balance her own aspirations with the weight of a legacy she never chose. Her story is one of strength, emotion, and finding oneself amid chaos.

Heer Express Teaser Out:

After generating excitement with the motion poster, the filmmakers recently unveiled the teaser of Heer Express, inviting audiences into Heer’s world. The teaser explores Heer’s heartfelt wish to fulfill her mother’s dream abroad, but what unfolds is far more challenging than she ever expected. Will Heer overcome the obstacles standing in her way?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heer Express (@heerexpress)

The film is helmed by acclaimed director Umesh Shukla, known for blending social themes with entertaining storytelling. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heer Express (@heerexpress)

Tulip Entertainment and Divisa Entertainment, in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group, present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla. 

Get ready for a whirlwind of love, chaos, and tangled emotions in this express that has it all. 

Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 8th August 2025!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK