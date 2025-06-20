Heer Express Teaser Out, Debutant Divita Juneja-Starrer Set To Release On THIS Date

New Delhi: Directed by Umesh Shukla, Heer Express – a soulful cinematic journey backed by Dr Sanjeev Juneja, introduces Divita Juneja and features Prit Kamani in lead roles roles, alongside celebrated actors Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, and Gulshan Grover. Set against the backdrop of deep-rooted family drama. Heer Express traces Heer Walia’s (played by Divita) journey as she strives to balance her own aspirations with the weight of a legacy she never chose. Her story is one of strength, emotion, and finding oneself amid chaos.

Heer Express Teaser Out:

After generating excitement with the motion poster, the filmmakers recently unveiled the teaser of Heer Express, inviting audiences into Heer’s world. The teaser explores Heer’s heartfelt wish to fulfill her mother’s dream abroad, but what unfolds is far more challenging than she ever expected. Will Heer overcome the obstacles standing in her way?

The film is helmed by acclaimed director Umesh Shukla, known for blending social themes with entertaining storytelling.

Tulip Entertainment and Divisa Entertainment, in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group, present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla.

Get ready for a whirlwind of love, chaos, and tangled emotions in this express that has it all.

Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 8th August 2025!