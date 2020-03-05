Here's how Tiger Shroff's actioner 'Baaghi 3' will create buzz on digital space

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Tiger Shroff's upcoming actioner 'Baaghi 3' co-starring Shraddha Kapoor is high on the buzz word. Fans are excited to watch Tiger in a larger-than-life role one more time. It has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

The storyline of the movie revolves around Tiger Shroff, who is out to protect his cop brother, a docile character played by Riteish Deshmukh.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that 'Baaghi 3' turns out to be an entertainer ride for the viewers. And for that, collaborating with Likee, a short video creation platform to maximise their digital presence in one step towards it.

Speaking about the collaboration, Likee spokesperson Mr Mike Ong said, “We are thrilled to partner with Baaghi 3 movie as one of their digital partners. As India's most popular youth-oriented platform, Likee will enable the promoters to amplify their reach among the right set of audience - young movie enthusiasts. Over a few months, Likee has been able to forge a deep connection with movies and music production houses to create high-impact campaigns that attract online users in high numbers. We aim to continue being the most favourable and most preferred platform to connect brands, production houses and online users like never before.”

Previously, Likee collaborated with Bollywood movies like Dabangg 3, Housefull 4, Chhichhore and Panipat, among others.

The first part of the hit 'Baaghi' franchise released back in 2016 and was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor previously starred in the original.

'Baaghi 3' is slated to release on March 6, 2020.