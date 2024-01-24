New Delhi: After giving revolutionary films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Padman,' and 'Pari,' celebrated producer Prerna Arora is back with another banger, titled, 'Hero Heeroine,' a Telugu-Hindi cinematic saga of love and drama. Directed by Suresh Krrisna, the film explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love.

The excitement is palpable as the first poster featuring the super glamorous Divyah Khosla Kumar has been unveiled! The diva has had a super successful string of hits wherein her performance in the recently released 'Yaariyan 2' was highly appreciated. Divyah's stunning look on the poster is just a glimpse of the chic aesthetics that permeate the film, promising a visual treat that blends glamour seamlessly with the unfolding narrative.

Divyah Khosla Kumar, reflecting on her role in 'Hero Heeroine,' shared, "Stepping into the world of 'Hero Heeroine' has been an enchanting experience. The script is a captivating blend of glamour and substance, and am thrilled to be part of a project that promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle. The poster offers a sneak peek into the allure and intrigue that this film holds, and I can't wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey."

Prerna Arora, the creative force behind the cinematic spectacle, shared an intriguing insight, "In 'Hero Heeroine,' we are unraveling a tapestry of emotions, where love takes unexpected turns. The first poster is a visual tease, hinting at the captivating journey that awaits. This film is a celebration of modern love, and we can't wait to share the magic we've created."

'Hero Heeroine' is all set to unveil a cinematic blend of love and glamour with Prerna Arora's guidance, and Suresh Krrisna's direction.