Holi 2025: Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Celebrate On Set Of ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Mumbai: As the festival of Holi is being celebrated across India, actors Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, along with filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, soaked in festive fervor during the shoot of their upcoming film “Tere Ishk Mein.”

The text overlay read, "Lights. Camera. HOLI! Holi on set!"

She shared the same picture on her post section and wrote: “Lights . Camera . HOLI! Rang chaahe kum ho, ISHQ bohot hai! #TereIshkMein @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja.”

It was on January 28 when Kriti was confirmed to star opposite Tamil star Dhanush in ‘Tere Ishk Mein.’.

The film reunites the ‘Raanjhanaa’ team as Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and the Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman, are joining forces after their last venture, ‘Atrangi Re’.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is said to be a spiritual successor to the world of ‘Raanjhanaa’, as it delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein,' produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

Talking about Kriti, she was last seen in the film “Do Patti,” a drama thriller directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. It also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The film tells the tale of twin sisters. Their carefully constructed lives are shattered when a police inspector uncovers a web of deceit that threatens them.