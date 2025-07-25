Hombale Films Urges Fans Not To Share 'Mahavatar Narsimha' Clips Online To Preserve Theatrical Experience

Mumbai: The makers of the mythological drama "Mahavatar Narsimha", Hombale Films, have requested all the netizens to refrain from sharing the clips of the movie online to preserve the cinematic experience for others.

The production banner wrote on their official X handle, "We truly appreciate your immense love and unparalleled excitement for #MahavatarNarsimha We kindly request all fans to refrain from sharing video clips from the film online. Let’s preserve the divine experience for everyone to witness the magic on the big screen."

As happens sometimes, movie buffs tend to share glimpses of a film on social media after catching the early shows without realizing it may act as a spoiler for others who have not watched the movie yet.

Released in the cinema halls on Friday, the project is a cinematic adaptation of the Hindu mythological tale of Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces strict opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakaship, blessed with immortality by Lord Brahma.

However, as Hiranyakaship's brutality crosses all limits to get rid of his devotee son, Lord Vishnu comes to Prahlada's rescue as his fourth avatar, Narsimha.

Hombale Films in collaboration with Kleem Productions' has planned an ambitious animated franchise which is expected to span over a decade. The franchise will incorporate the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Made under the direction of Ashwin Kumar, "Mahavatar Narsimha" has been jointly produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, along with Kushal Desai and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions banner.

Speaking about the project, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “We are really proud to be associated with Mahavatar Narsimha. It is an Animated film created with immense heart, faith, and in alignment with the values we deeply believe in. We feel this is an important story that needs to be told. Hindu scriptures are vast and magnificent, filled with countless fascinating narratives”.

"We take immense pride in bringing forth the story of Lord Narsimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, through the medium of animation. These are the stories that define India, and we strongly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience and connect with them," the filmmaker added.