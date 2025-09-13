Homebound Release Date Announced: When Will Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s Film Hit Theatres?

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa starrer Homebound is finally gearing up for a global theatrical release. After receiving massive international acclaim, the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial is all set to make waves in India.

The film has already been showcased at prestigious festivals such as the Toronto International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival, where it received glowing reviews and an extraordinary nine-minute standing ovation.

Also Read: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025: Homebound Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa To Close Film Festival

When and Where to Watch Homebound

The film, backed by Karan Johar, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 26, 2025. After its run in cinemas, Homebound will stream on Netflix.

The cast recently unveiled a brand-new poster featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. The caption read, “No feeling is final.”

About Homebound

Homebound follows the story of two childhood friends from a small village in Northern India who dream of becoming police officers. They believe that wearing the uniform will finally earn them the respect they’ve long desired. But as they get closer to achieving their dreams, life tests not just their determination, but also their friendship.

Celebrities and fans alike have expressed their excitement. Maheep Kapoor reacted with clapping and heart emojis, while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, “Can’t wait.” Fans flooded the post with remarks such as “Finally Janhvi and Ishaan will be back,” and “This is a must-watch!”

Adding to the film’s global prestige, legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined Homebound as executive producer.

The film had its world premiere at the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, held from May 14 to 25. Homebound also marks Neeraj Ghaywan’s highly anticipated return to the director’s chair.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan du Plantier as co-producers, Homebound promises to carry forward Ghaywan’s nuanced exploration of human relationships and social realities in contemporary India.