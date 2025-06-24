New Delhi: After their successful collaboration on Parmanu, John Abraham and director Abhishek Sharma are reuniting for a high-budget superhero franchise titled Munkeeman, backed by producer Mahaveer Jain. According to sources, the film is set to go on floors in early 2026.

Munkeeman marks the first time the duo is teaming up again since Parmanu. Sources describe it as a high-octane, genre-bending superhero film. Reportedly, John and all stakeholders involved are extremely excited about the project, calling it a one-of-a-kind venture unlike anything seen in the Indian film industry before. It is said to be an ambitious, big-budget production designed for a grand theatrical release.

The project is currently under wraps, with filming expected to begin early next year.

John Abraham, known for his intense and physically demanding roles, is presently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Sharma is also reportedly developing the much-awaited sequel to Garam Masala.

Producer Mahaveer Jain is concurrently working on another large-scale project — a big-budget creature comedy titled Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba — further solidifying his commitment to expansive storytelling in Indian cinema.