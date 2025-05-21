Hot Scoop: Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Won’t Share Much Screen Time In Ramayana — Here’s Why

New Delhi: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana remains one of the most anticipated films in recent times. Ramayana is shaping up to be a visual and emotional cinematic spectacle like never before. While the film stars two of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, it is said that they will barely be seen sharing screen space together.

According to sources close to the production, "The makers have chosen to stay true to the original Valmiki text, where Lord Ram and Raavan do not encounter each other through most of the epic. Their worlds remain apart, their stories unfolding in parallel until destiny brings them face-to-face in the climactic battle. As per the original narrative, Ram learns of Raavan’s existence only after Sita’s abduction, and the two never meet until the battlefield confrontation in Lanka."

Ramayana is backed by producer Namit Malhotra.

Nitesh Tiwari and team's creative choice to keep Ranbir Kapoor’s and Yash’s characters apart adds a compelling narrative depth to Ramayan. By charting their separate journeys, one embodying dharma and virtue, the other driven by ego and power, the film heightens the excitement for their ultimate face-off. This delayed confrontation allows their arcs to develop independently, making their eventual clash even more powerful. While Yash will share screen space with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, scenes with Ranbir remain uncertain. Ranbir is currently committed to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, and the specific look he maintains for that film limits his availability. Production delays have further complicated scheduling, making it unfeasible for him to switch appearances for Ramayan at this stage.

The production of the film is currently progressing on huge sets in the city. The film is being made in two installments, the first one releasing in Diwali 2026 and the second one during Diwali of 2027. While Ranbir Kapoor has already completed his portions, Yash began filming his portions after visiting the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain at the start of May.

The choice to minimize shared screen time between the lead characters reflects the makers' dedication to honoring the essence of the original epic while crafting a modern cinematic spectacle. In a time when star-studded films often force interactions between big names to amplify fan buzz, Ramayan takes a more restrained, narrative-driven path, one that prioritizes authenticity and promises a deeply immersive retelling of the legendary tale.

