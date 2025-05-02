Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2894509https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/hot-scoop-salman-khan-in-talks-with-ali-abbas-zafar-kabir-khan-and-sooraj-barjatya-for-his-next-2894509.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SALMAN KHAN

Hot Scoop: Salman Khan In Talks With Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan And Sooraj Barjatya For His Next!

Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar's collaboration has been a win-win thing at the Box Office in the past.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hot Scoop: Salman Khan In Talks With Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan And Sooraj Barjatya For His Next! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan entertained his fans with Sikandar this Eid in March. Now, all eyes are set on his next big venture, with rumours hinting at a war film. However, reliable sources said, "Salman Khan's upcoming slate is very exciting. The writers and directors who are in talks with the megastar have filtered out all promising content. Interestingly, his previous blockbuster collaborators, Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat has a massy subject for Khan."

Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar's collaboration has been a win-win thing at the Box Office in the past.

Not just Zafar, the source added that, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan helmer Kabir Khan is in talks for a solid content driven film. There is another film offer by director Sooraj Barjatya for Salman Khan which is again a multi supporting starrer family film. The superstar is also in talks with makers with the intriguing subject which is based on a real life story from Galwan Ghati, Ladakh Aksai Chin. Though all these subjects are really interesting, let's see which all films convert to go on floors in the near future."

Interestingly, in one of his recent interviews, Salman revealed that veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad is writing the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “Its sequel can be made. But the problem is that if it’s made, then Munni will talk. He (Vijayendra Prasad) is writing it, and a draft is ready,” said Salman.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK