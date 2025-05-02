Hot Scoop: Salman Khan In Talks With Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan And Sooraj Barjatya For His Next!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan entertained his fans with Sikandar this Eid in March. Now, all eyes are set on his next big venture, with rumours hinting at a war film. However, reliable sources said, "Salman Khan's upcoming slate is very exciting. The writers and directors who are in talks with the megastar have filtered out all promising content. Interestingly, his previous blockbuster collaborators, Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat has a massy subject for Khan."

Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar's collaboration has been a win-win thing at the Box Office in the past.

Not just Zafar, the source added that, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan helmer Kabir Khan is in talks for a solid content driven film. There is another film offer by director Sooraj Barjatya for Salman Khan which is again a multi supporting starrer family film. The superstar is also in talks with makers with the intriguing subject which is based on a real life story from Galwan Ghati, Ladakh Aksai Chin. Though all these subjects are really interesting, let's see which all films convert to go on floors in the near future."

Interestingly, in one of his recent interviews, Salman revealed that veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad is writing the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “Its sequel can be made. But the problem is that if it’s made, then Munni will talk. He (Vijayendra Prasad) is writing it, and a draft is ready,” said Salman.