Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Franchise Crosses Rs 55 Cr In Just Two Days

New Delhi: The fifth instalment of the popular comedy franchise Housefull, starring Akshay Kumar, is off to a strong start at the box office. As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has collected approximately Rs 55 crore in India net within its first two days of release.

The film hit theatres on Friday, June 6, and opened with an impressive Rs 24 crore on Day 1. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the star-studded ensemble and the franchise’s legacy have helped draw audiences in large numbers.

One viral post described the film as “chaotic” and full of reused jokes, adding, "Akshay Kumar carries the entire film, everyone else just feels like part of the chaos crew. Haunted palace, two endings, three heroes, and only one rule: "Don’t use logic" The jokes are recycled, the plot’s lost, but if you're into mindless comedy, it delivers some laughs. Perfect for weekend popcorn + doston ke chilla-chilli combo. /5 (1 clap for Akshay, 2 for pure nostalgia)"

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is one of the biggest Hindi comedy productions to date. The film features a cast of 19 A-list actors—a record for a Bollywood movie—including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Nana Patekar.

Mansukhani, returns to direction after more than a decade since his debut with Dostana (2008), bringing a twist to the franchise with a murder mystery comedy set on a luxury cruise ship. The plot revolves around multiple imposters claiming to be the sole heir to a billionaire’s fortune, leading to chaos and confusion.

Housefull 5 is performing better than Akshay’s recent films. While Kesari 2 opened at Rs 7.75 crore and ended its run at Rs 92 crore, and Khel Khel Mein managed only Rs 5 crore on opening day, Housefull 5 is on track to surpass both.

As the film enters its third day, occupancy remains strong, and industry experts predict a solid weekend performance.