Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Gets HIGHEST Non-Holiday Opening For Comedy Film In Indian History

New Delhi: Housefull is now back with one of the biggest comedy franchises marking its debut on the big screens, this Friday, June 6.

After the positive performance of Akshay Kumar starrer, Sky Force earlier this year, his latest release Housefull 5 is off to a flying start, positioning itself as a potential blockbuster.

Film reviews for "Housefull 5" were mixed. Some viewers noted the the inconsistent pacing, while others found the suspense engaging and appreciated the refreshing format. The film also made headlines by releasing two alternate endings—'Housefull 5A' and 'Housefull 5B'—in different theaters, which contributed to a significant box office impact.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 boasts an ensemble cast of 19 A-list actors — a first for any Hindi film.

Early estimates indicate that the film is projected to earn over Rs 25 crore on its opening day.

As of 4:15 PM on Friday, "Housefull 5" had collected Rs 8.40 crore across national chains, with projections estimating a total of Rs 14 crore by the end of the day (Net Box Office Collection: Rs 11.75 crore). National chains accounted for approximately 53% to 55% of the total, bringing the overall day one figure to an estimated Rs 25 crore.

This marks Akshay Kumar's largest non-holiday opening to date, which is an impressive achievement, particularly for a comedy film. It also represents the strongest opening in the "Housefull" franchise, surpassing the Rs 17.50 crore debut of "Housefull 4."

This franchise also achieves the highest non-holiday opening for any comedy film in Indian history.

Saturday looks even more promising, as advance booking trends are on the rise. By 4 PM, over 60,000 tickets had already been sold across national chains. Critics remain optimistic, with positive word-of-mouth helping to drive foot traffic.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Nana Patekar, among others. This murder mystery comedy follows the story of several imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire, competing for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.