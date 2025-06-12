Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Starrer Eyes Rs 200 Crore, Becomes Third-Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan’s latest release has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just six days of its release. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film has collected a staggering Rs 120.25 crore in India, despite receiving mixed reviews.

Although the movie is clashing with Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, Housefull 5 has managed to maintain strong box office numbers, earning Rs 8.50 crore (net) on its sixth day across all languages, as per Sacnilk.

The film has now become the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 in India, surpassing Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which collected Rs 110.3 crore. With no major Hindi releases lined up for the coming Friday, Housefull 5 is expected to continue its upward trend over the weekend.

However, the fifth installment in the franchise is yet to surpass the collections of Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, which has so far collected Rs 174 crore. Housefull 5 is expected to beat this record soon.

On Wednesday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 13.78%. Cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai saw the highest footfall and most screenings for the movie.

As expected during weekdays, there was a slight drop in numbers on Wednesday. Still, Housefull 5 has reportedly become the highest-grossing film of Akshay Kumar’s career to date.

According to IMDb, the film’s plot is described as: “In this murder mystery comedy, several imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.”

Adding a unique twist, the movie was released in two versions — Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B , each with a different climax.

Housefull 5 is written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and features a star-studded cast, including Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chitrangda Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Chunkey Pandey, Johny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.