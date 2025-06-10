Housefull 5 Faces Plagiarism Allegation: Influencer Accuses Makers Of Copying His 'Signature Dance Move' In Laal Pari

New Delhi: Released on June 6, the fifth instalment of the popular comedy franchise Housefull marked its debut on the big screens with a cast of 19 A-list actors — a first for any Bollywood film.

Housefull 5 had a mixed reception but started strongly at the box office, achieving impressive collections over its first three days. However, there was a significant decline in earnings on the fourth day, with collections falling to Rs 13 crore, a drop of Rs 19 crore compared to the day three collection of Rs 32.5 crore.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this comedy franchise has now found itself facing plagiarism allegations.

Influencer Sandip Brahamin, who boasts 2.5M followers on his social media recently claimed that the Akshay Kumar starrer has copied his signature step in the song, Laal Pari.

The makers of 'Housefull 5' on May 3 dropped the hip-swaying number 'Laal Pari' by Yo Yo Honey Singh which quickly garnered attention for its slick vocals and sparkling chemistry with the entire cast seen grooving to the high-energy party number on a cruise.

Watch The Music Video Here:

In the video shared on social media, Sandip is seen performing a dance move that he has showcased in several other videos. He wears a hat and shakes his head while doing this step, which he claims became popular due to his content on social media.

"Many fans started contacting me through DMs, claiming they've seen my moves copied elsewhere. The song 'Laal Pari' from the movie Housefull 5 has copied my dance move, which you must have seen on my social media," Sandip stated.

He further stated disappointment over no mention or credit, “I want you guys to share this video as much as possible. I need your support," Sandip added.

Take A Look At His Video:

As of now, Remo D’Souza, the choreographer and the makers of Housefull 5 have not responded to the allegations.

Laal Pari brings back the iconic collaboration of Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar, who have previously given hits such as 'Party All Night,' 'Kudi Chamkeeli,' 'Alcoholic,' and 'Boss'.

'Housefull' was first released in 2010, followed by its second instalment in 2012, both directed by Sajid Khan. The third film, 'Housefull 3,' was directed by Sajid-Farhad and premiered in 2016. The fourth film, released in 2019, was directed by Farhad Samji.