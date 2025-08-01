Advertisement
HOUSEFULL 5

Housefull 5 On OTT: Akshay Kumar-Starrer's Global Streaming Premiere On THIS Digital Platform

Housefull 5 Streaming: Written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 boasts a powerhouse ensemble star cast.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Housefull 5 On OTT: Akshay Kumar-Starrer's Global Streaming Premiere On THIS Digital Platform

New Delhi: Filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani's mad-cap comedy entertainer Housefull 5 is finally coming to OTT. The 5th chapter of the iconic comedy franchise boasts of an ensemble cast of Bollywood heavyweights including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, and Soundarya Sharma.

Housefull 5 Streaming On OTT

Housefull 5 is streaming in Hindi on Prime Video from today. Interestingly, the makers are released 2 different climax sequence, released namely Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each featuring a different climax and murderer. Housefull 5 is a comedy thriller film co-written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani. According to reports, the film has managed to earn over Rs 230 crore at the box office.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video (@primevideoin)

The soundtrack has been composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, White Noise Collectives, Tanishk Bagchi, Kratex Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Sajid–Wajid and Julius Packiam while the background score is composed by Julius Packiam.

Housefull 5 Storyline

The story unfolds aboard a luxurious cruise ship during the extravagant 100th birthday bash of billionaire Mr. Dobriyal (Ranjeet). But the festivities come to a screeching halt with his sudden and mysterious demise. What ensues is a hilarious game of chaos as three men—each claiming to be his long-lost son Jolly (played by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh)—begin a wild race to claim the billionaire’s vast fortune. But just when things couldn’t get messier, a murder throws the cruise into deeper confusion. With two impostor cops joining the fray, the ship transforms into a floating circus of mistaken identities.

