New Delhi: The fifth instalment of the popular comedy franchise Housefull, marked it's debut on the theaters on June 6.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, Housefull 5 was hailed by fans as “Bollywood’s best comedy movie,” with social media abuzz with positive reactions.

The film, which hit theatres on June 6 and raked in an impressive Rs 24 crore on its opening day, is now set to entertain a wider audience on OTT.

According to a report by GQ India, Housefull 5 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the film’s official digital partner. While an exact release date has not been officially announced, reports suggest the OTT premiere will take place between July 18 and August 1.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-thriller marks Mansukhani’s return to the director’s chair after over a decade.

The film was released in theatres with two alternate endings, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, adding to the buzz and boosting box office collections.

The film also made history with the highest non-holiday opening for a comedy in India.

The ensemble cast features some of Bollywood's biggest names, including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Nana Patekar, alongside Kumar.

Set on a luxury cruise ship, the plot follows a farcical chain of events after a billionaire, on the verge of announcing his heir on his 100th birthday, dies suddenly. Chaos ensues as three men, Jalabuddin (Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Bachchan), and Julius (Kumar), all claim to be the rightful "Jolly," heir to the fortune, leading to a hilarious whodunit wrapped in confusion and deception.

With its OTT release approaching, fans who missed the theatrical experience—or want to catch both endings—can soon enjoy the madness of Housefull 5 from the comfort of their homes.