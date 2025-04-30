Housefull 5 Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh Comedy Gets 'Killer' Twist- WATCH

New Delhi: On the 15th anniversary of the Housefull movie franchise, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has unveiled the teaser for its fifth installment, Housefull 5.

The first Housefull film was released on April 30, 2010, and today marks 15 years since the franchise began. To celebrate the milestone, the much-anticipated teaser of Housefull 5 has been officially released.

This time, the franchise takes an unexpected turn with a “murder mystery” twist—promising five times the laughter, five times the madness, and full-on family entertainment like never before. Housefull 5 is the only comedy film franchise in India to reach its fifth installment.

The teaser offers a thrilling first look at a truly star-studded ensemble, featuring some of Bollywood’s biggest names: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 takes audiences aboard a luxurious cruise, delivering a rollercoaster ride of endless laughs, unexpected twists, and killer comedy, all set to chartbuster songs.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is set to sail into cinemas worldwide on June 6, 2025.