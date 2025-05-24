Housefull 5 Track 'Qayamat' Released: Cast Brings Heat On The Cruise - WATCH

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5, one of the most awaited films of the year, is scheduled for a worldwide release on 6th June 2025. As anticipation mounts ahead of the film’s trailer launch on 27th May, the makers have released a new song titled Qayamat, adding to the excitement already generated by earlier hits Laal Pari and Dil E Nadaan.

The track Qayamat, performed by Neeraj Shridhar and Shruti Dhasmana, is a stylish and energetic number choreographed by Adil Shaikh. Set against the opulent backdrop of a luxury cruise, the cast—dressed in all white—exudes charm and playfulness. However, the visuals also hint at underlying mystery, suggesting deeper plot twists to come.

Watch The Music Video Here:

Earlier, on May 3, the makers had released the catchy track Laal Pari by Yo Yo Honey Singh, which quickly became a fan favourite, marking another energetic collaboration between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, with story, screenplay, and production by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is being promoted as a “killer comedy.”

The film features a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Each song in the film offers distinct visuals and narrative clues, promising a grand cinematic experience that blends comedy, mystery, and spectacle.

Prevously, on the 15th anniversary of the Housefull franchise, producer Sajid Nadiadwala unveiled the teaser for its much-anticipated fifth installment, Housefull 5, adding to the growing excitement ahead of its worldwide release on 6th June 2025.

The Housefull franchise began in 2010, with its sequel released in 2012, both directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 hit theatres in 2016 under the direction of Sajid-Farhad, followed by Housefull 4 in 2019, directed by Farhad Samji.