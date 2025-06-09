New Delhi: Ticket registers are ringing in with huge moolah at the Box Office for Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5. The mad comedy thriller might have opened to mixed reviews, but looks like fans wanna watch it on the 70mm screens for sure.

HOUSEFULL 5 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the Box Office update for Housefull 5. He wrote: SUPER WEEKEND... #Housefull5 scores a big, fat total in its opening weekend... Emerges as #AkshayKumar's BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND in the *post-pandemic era* – even BIGGER than #Sooryavanshi [₹ 77.08 cr; 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra].

National chains, non-national properties, single-screens, urban centres, mass circuits – #HF5 has been embraced across the board, and that reflects clearly in its day-wise numbers.

The wonderful weekend performance of #Housefull5 once again reinforces a simple truth: *well-made mass entertainers* will always be the top choice of moviegoers.

Well begun is half done... With a rock-solid weekend total in place, all eyes now turn to Monday – the crucial make-or-break day that will determine #Housefull5's long-term trend.

#Housefull5 [Week 1] Fri 24.35 cr, Sat 32.38 cr, Sun 35.10 cr. Total: ₹ 91.83 cr.

#India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice

BHOOL CHUK MAAF BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Meanwhile, Bhool Chuk Maaf - a fantasy romantic comedy film written and directed by Karan Sharma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, in association with Amazon MGM Studios. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Seema Pahwa in lead roles.

Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the collections. The film has raked in Rs 71 crore: #BhoolChukMaaf was impacted by #Housefull5 taking a massive share of screens, shows, and footfalls... Yet, the film managed to witness an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday. #BhoolChukMaaf [Week 3] Fri 52 lacs, Sat 1.05 cr, Sun 1.23 cr. Total: ₹ 71.33 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice #BhoolChukMaaf biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 45.41 cr Week 2: ₹ 23.12 cr Week 3: ₹ 2.80 cr Total: ₹ 71.33 cr #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice

ABOUT HOUSEFULL 5 RELEASE

Housefull 5 is a comedy thriller film co-written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It marks the 5th instalment of the Housefull franchise.

Housefull 5 has an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

Interestingly, the makers are released 2 different climax sequence, released namely Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.