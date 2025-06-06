Housefull 5 X Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Hits Theatres With Star-Studded Chaos And Mixed Reactions From Netizens

New Delhi – Bollywood's mega comedy franchise Housefull returned with its fifth instalment on June 6, and the internet is already buzzing with early reviews. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 boasts an unprecedented ensemble cast of 19 A-list actors — a first for any Hindi film.

The film features Akshay Kumar at the helm, alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Nana Patekar, among others. The plot unfolds aboard a luxury cruise ship where a billionaire’s mysterious death sparks a chaotic whodunit laced with the franchise’s signature slapstick humour.

Despite the massive buzz, audience reactions on social media have been divided. Some hailed the film as a laugh riot, while others criticised it for its chaotic storytelling and recycled humour.

One viral post described the film as “chaotic” and full of reused jokes, adding, "Akshay Kumar carries the entire film, everyone else just feels like part of the chaos crew. Haunted palace, two endings, three heroes, and only one rule: "Don’t use logic" The jokes are recycled, the plot’s lost, but if you're into mindless comedy, it delivers some laughs. Perfect for weekend popcorn + doston ke chilla-chilli combo. /5 (1 clap for Akshay, 2 for pure nostalgia)"

The jokes are recycled, the plot's lost, but if you're into mindless comedy, it delivers some laughs.

However, another user shared a video of a packed crowd at cinema hall, calling it “Bollywood’s best comedy movie,” and lauded Akshay Kumar’s performance, writing,

No one can do a better comedy movie than Akshay Kumar

Another fan praised the overall experience, writing, ""#Housefull5Review : #Housefull5 is awesome entertainment from start to finish, it’s full of laughter, energy and classic #AkshayKumar and all actors Family audience will enjoy"

Akshay Kumar, was called the “soul of the film” by fans online, receiving widespread appreciation even from those who found the film lacking in substance.

Akshay Kumar is the soul of the film, He owned the celluloid with his peak comedy timing & The climax was a mad experience

In a unique move, Housefull 5 previously made headlines for releasing with two alternate climax versions — 'Housefull 5A' and 'Housefull 5B' — playing in different theatres.

One viewer compared both, stating:

3/5 #Housefull5Review pic.twitter.com/Kef3cUEUcX — Ashweta (@Sonaholic_Ashu) June 6, 2025

While some reviews pointed to underutilised star power and inconsistent pacing, others found the suspense engaging and the format refreshing. The film's blend of murder mystery, slapstick comedy, and absurd humour has been dividing audiences.