How 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' Led Kriti Kharbanda To 'Housefull 4' With Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: The re-release of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana on March 7, 2025, has sparked renewed conversations about Kriti Kharbanda's impressive journey in the film industry. Originally released in 2017, the film was a sleeper hit and has since developed a loyal cult following. But for Kriti, the project was far more than just another role—it was deeply personal.

“This is one film where I didn’t care about what anyone else thought. I watched myself and said, ‘Damn, Kriti, you nailed it! I’m so proud of you!’” Kriti shared. “For the first time, people spoke about my performance—not just about how I looked. They appreciated the depth I brought to the role, and that, for me, was the biggest win.”

The world echoed her sentiments. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana became a game-changer, catching the attention of major industry players. “Sajid Nadiadwala sir watched Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and that’s how I landed Housefull 4,” Kriti revealed. Even the legendary David Dhawan was so impressed with her performance that he called producer Vinod Bachchan to ask, “Kahan se laya tu iss ladki ko?!”

Kriti’s rise in an industry where connections often weigh more than talent has been nothing short of inspiring. She has continually fought to prove that she is worthy of every ounce of success. Her career has been built on hard work, resilience, and an undeniable ability to connect with audiences. Over the years, she has cultivated a dedicated fan base—not just for her beauty but for her talent and ability to deeply resonate with viewers.

Now, Kriti is preparing for her next big leap. She is set to make her OTT debut with Rana Naidu Season 2, alongside renowned actors Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Arjun Rampal. The show promises to unveil a new, exciting side of Kriti that fans have been eagerly waiting to see.

Further adding to her diverse portfolio, Kriti will also star in Risky Romeo, a neo-noir comic tragedy directed by Abir Sengupta. Co-starring Sunny Singh, the film is expected to break boundaries with its unique narrative style and dark humor, showcasing Kriti’s versatility once again.

From Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana to Housefull 4, from box office blockbusters to groundbreaking OTT projects, Kriti Kharbanda’s journey is a testament to her talent and resilience. She’s not just an actress—she’s an inspiration, an outsider who made it on her own terms. And if her journey so far is any indication, the best is yet to come.