Hrithik Roshan Breaks Silence On ‘War 2’, Says Playing Kabir Felt ‘Easy And Fun’

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan revealed that playing Kabir in "War 2" was so much fun as he knew the character well.

Hrithik penned on his Insta, "Hrithik Playing Kabir was so much fun. So relaxed , knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple , play the actor, do your job and come home. (sic)"

Revealing that shooting with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was extremely enjoyable, he added, "And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set."

Hrithik shared that throughout the shoot, he got the feeling that "it was all very easy", but kept reminding himself that "a film doesn't need to be a torture".

"Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries , just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out. This is too easy ... I know this too well. And another that said I deserve it , every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment. Relax," the 'Dhoom 2' actor concluded, expressing his conundrum.

The original drama, "War" completed 6 years of release on Friday, and marking the milestone, actor Tiger Shroff called the film 'a life changing experience'.

He dropped a couple of videos from the Siddharth Anand directorial on his IG, along with a gratitude note for his director and co-star, Hrithik.

"6 years of a life changing experience and movie. From growing up idolizing my hero to kicking ass alongside him @hrithikroshan (heart emoji). And thanks to my fav who guided me throughout the journey @s1danand (heart emoji). #war #6yrs (sic)," Tiger wrote.