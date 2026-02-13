Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan replaces Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'? Actor's FIRST reaction to rumours

Hrithik Roshan replaces Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3': In August 2023, Farhan had, in a special announcement video, revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: Over the past few days, social media has been flooded with speculation that Hrithik Roshan has replaced Ranveer Singh in Don 3.

Putting the rumours to rest, Hrithik, on Friday, via a statement, clarified that there's no truth to the reports as he "was never approached for the film"

"What started off as just a rumour has now taken on an entire life of its own, and it's important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports," the statement read.

In August 2023, Farhan had, in a special announcement video, revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

Reportedly, things did not go well between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment, especially after the Dhurandhar star walked out of Don 3. However, neither Ranveer nor Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have publicly addressed the issue so far.

It now remains to be seen who will step into the lead role in Don 3 or whether Ranveer and Excel Entertainment will resolve their differences and move ahead with what was originally planned. (ANI)

