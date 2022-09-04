New Delhi: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer action film ‘Vikram Vedha’ teaser has garnered a lot of love from the audiences and has taken their anticipation for the film to the next level. While the audience is eagerly waiting to see the next glimpse of the film, the makers have finally released the new poster bringing both the leads in never seen before avatars.

The new poster of Pushkar and Gayatri's directorial ‘Vikram Vedha’ brings Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan together in the same frame for the first time. Moreover, the poster speaks a lot about the bang-on action that the audience is going to encounter on the screen as Hrithik can be seen in a sliding position holding a gun, and Saif on the other hand carries his aura of a cop with his killer expressions in a shooting position.



The poster also reveals the release date of its trailer that the audience is eagerly waiting to see. ‘Vikram Vedha’ trailer will be released on 8th September on Thursday.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. ‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.