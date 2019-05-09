Hrithik Roshan shifts 'Super 30' release date, writes why he averted clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Mental Hai Kya'

New Delhi: Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan's ambitious project 'Super 30' was set to clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's 'Mental Hai Kya'. The latter is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

The makers had a few days back announced that July 26, 2019, is the date locked for the release of 'Mental Hai Kya'. She penned a note addressing her reasons as to why she is releasing her film on this particular date.

Now, Hrithik took to her social media handle and announced that his film 'Super 30' will not release on July 26, 2019, and the clash has been averted. Here's what he tweeted:

The actor did not announce the new release date of 'Super 30' in the tweet.

'Super 30' will present Hrithik in a teacher's avatar—a role which he has never played on-screen. He will be seen opposite TV actress Mrunal Thakur in the movie.

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

After director Vikas Bahl's name surfaced in the metoo wave and he was accused of sexual misconduct by a fellow worker, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap stepped into complete the movie as the former was removed.