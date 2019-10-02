close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
war

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and other celebs attend special screening of 'War'—Pics

Before the release of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer 'War', a special screening was held and several Bollywood stars were seen in attendance.

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and other celebs attend special screening of &#039;War&#039;—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' hits the silver screens today and fans' excitement is palpable. Before the film's release on October 2, a special screening was held for B-Towners and several celebs were seen in attendance. The film is an action-thriller and its trailer had taken the internet by storm when it was unveiled. 

Among the attendees of the film's special screening were Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Punit Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to name a few.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

This is the first time that Hrithik and Tiger have come together for a film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'War' also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. 

Having been shot at exotic locations, it is touted to be a visual spectacle infused with mind-blowing action sequences. The film's songs have created quite a buzz already and it has remained in the limelight ever since its inception. 

So, do you plan to watch 'War' this weekend?

Tags:
warHrithik RoshanTiger ShroffVaani Kapoor
Next
Story

'Coolie No. 1': Sahil Vaid joins Varun, Sara in the cast

Must Watch

PT5M18S

Pakistan removes Maleeha Lodhi, Qureshi next?