Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and other celebs attend special screening of 'War'—Pics

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' hits the silver screens today and fans' excitement is palpable. Before the film's release on October 2, a special screening was held for B-Towners and several celebs were seen in attendance. The film is an action-thriller and its trailer had taken the internet by storm when it was unveiled.

Among the attendees of the film's special screening were Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Punit Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to name a few.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

This is the first time that Hrithik and Tiger have come together for a film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'War' also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Having been shot at exotic locations, it is touted to be a visual spectacle infused with mind-blowing action sequences. The film's songs have created quite a buzz already and it has remained in the limelight ever since its inception.

So, do you plan to watch 'War' this weekend?