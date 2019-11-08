Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War' remains steady—Check out collections

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' took the box office by storm the moment it released. The film is already a part of the coveted Rs 300 crore club and continues minting money despite competition from several new films.

After a month of its release, 'War' remains steady in terms of collections and has earned Rs 317 crore.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#War [#Hindi; Week 5] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 50 lakhs, Sun 61 lakhs, Mon 20 lakhs, Tue 20 lakhs, Wed 18 lakhs, Thu 18 lakhs. Total: ₹ 302.41 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 317.01 cr. #India biz.”

#War [#Hindi; Week 5] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 50 lakhs, Sun 61 lakhs, Mon 20 lakhs, Tue 20 lakhs, Wed 18 lakhs, Thu 18 lakhs. Total: ₹ 302.41 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 317.01 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2019

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#War biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days]

Week 2: ₹ 49.65 cr

Week 3: ₹ 21.35 cr

Week 4: ₹ 5.32 cr

Week 5: ₹ 2.34 cr

Total: ₹ 317.01 cr

#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.

#War language-wise...

#Hindi: ₹ 302.41 cr

#Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 14.60 cr

Total: ₹ 317.01 cr”

The film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2, 2019, and earned over Rs 50 crores on the opening day.

It also stars Vaani Kapoor in a small role and has been directed by Siddharth Anand.