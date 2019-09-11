Hrithik Roshan to replace Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah' had been high on the buzzword when it was announced. The film was supposed to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and fans were excited to see them share screen space for the first time. However, Salman's tweet 'The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!" left fans disappointed.

Now, as per a Mumbai Mirror report, actor Hrithik Roshan might be in talks to replace Salman in the film.

A source told Mumbai Mirror that Bhansali recently met Roshan and the reason could be 'Inshallah'. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

If Hrithik indeed does replace Alia, it would be the first time that we see the two share the frame. We are quite sure that fans would be excited to see them collaborate and that 'Inshallah' would remain high on the buzzword.

Hrithik has earlier worked with Bhansali in 'Guzzarish'. Coming to Alia, this is her first with the maverick filmmaker.