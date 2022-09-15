Hrithik Roshan turns item boy for 'Alcoholia' song from Vikram Vedha, fan event planned in 15 cities!

New Delhi: After treating the audience with high-octane action from the film and whistle-worthy dialogues from the teaser and trailer of Vikram Vedha, makers are all set to get anticipation levels rising this September 17, 2022, with the grand launch of the first song from Vikram Vedha titled 'Alcoholia'. The song will showcase Hrithik Roshan turn into an item boy.

The actor will be seen letting loose and dancing to the song that has a desi vibe. The song will feature Hrithik Roshan dancing alongside Rohit Saraf. While Vikram Vedha will have Hrithik Roshan play the character of the dreaded gangster Vedha, the song captures the celebration between Vedha and his brother (played by Rohit Saraf).

The title 'Alcoholia' also depicts the quirky element of the song with the word 'Alcoholia' signifying the mood of the crowd. Hrithik Roshan is revered across audience segments for his flawless dancing and signature moves. 'Alcoholia' is sung by Vishal–Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, and Ananya Chakraborty. The music is given by the hit duo Vishal–Shekhar while the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.



