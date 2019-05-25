Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' averts clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Mental Hai Kya', gets new release date!

New Delhi: The desi Greek god, Hrithik Roshan's much-talked-about 'Super 30' makers have finally locked a new release date. The film will now hit the screens on July 12, 2019. This means good news for the fans of the superstar.

Earlier, Hrithik's ambitious project 'Super 30' was set to clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's 'Mental Hai Kya' at the Box Office on July 26, 2019. However, the makers of 'Super 30' averted the big clash and have locked a new release date of July 12.

Mental Hai Kya is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote: “#BreakingNews: #Super30 release date finalized: 12 July 2019.

'Super 30' will present Hrithik in a teacher's avatar—a role which he has never played on-screen. He will be seen opposite TV actress Mrunal Thakur in the movie.

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

After director Vikas Bahl's name surfaced in the Metoo wave and he was accused of sexual misconduct by a fellow worker, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap stepped into complete the movie as the former was removed.