New Delhi: The much-anticipated song "Hum Aapke Bina" from Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, has officially dropped and is quickly capturing the hearts of audiences. This romantic ballad stands in stark contrast to the film’s intense, action-packed tone, offering a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Featuring the undeniable chemistry between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, "Hum Aapke Bina" is a visual treat, with its stunning backdrops and captivating cinematography, which beautifully complement the song’s heartfelt melody. Sung by the soulful Arijit Singh, the track’s music has been composed by Pritam, with Sameer contributing the poignant lyrics.

The song has already garnered an outpouring of praise from fans across social media. Here’s a glimpse at how netizens are reacting to this romantic anthem:

"The song is amazinggggg, Salman looks too good"

The song is amazinggggg, Salman looks too good pic.twitter.com/8TBbonG50u March 28, 2025

"Salman X Arijit, this is a total killer!!! Love Anthem For 2025!"

Salman X Arijit, this is a total killer!!! Love Anthem For 2025! pic.twitter.com/uYdFWDz9Vo — shriya (@alisha1302002) March 28, 2025

"Salman & Rashmika look good together"

Salman & Rashmika look good together pic.twitter.com/3py16rMJnL — Kartik (@Kartik11630051) March 28, 2025

"Salman bhai & Arijit vocals - killer"

Salman bhai & Arijit vocals - killer pic.twitter.com/r0H6KYaDx4 — Advait (@Advait1690501) March 28, 2025

With excitement building, Sikandar is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience this Eid 2025. Salman Khan returns to the big screen, alongside the stunning Rashmika Mandanna, in a film backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by the talented A.R. Murugadoss. The film is set to release on March 30, 2025, and fans can hardly wait.