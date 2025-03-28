Advertisement
SIKANDAR

'Hum Aapke Bina' From Sikandar: A Heartfelt Melody Captivates Fans Ahead Of The Film's Release

The romantic ballad "Hum Aapke Bina" from Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is taking over social media, with fans praising its soulful melody and stunning visuals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 08:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Hum Aapke Bina' From Sikandar: A Heartfelt Melody Captivates Fans Ahead Of The Film's Release (Image: Youtube Still)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated song "Hum Aapke Bina" from Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, has officially dropped and is quickly capturing the hearts of audiences. This romantic ballad stands in stark contrast to the film’s intense, action-packed tone, offering a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Featuring the undeniable chemistry between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, "Hum Aapke Bina" is a visual treat, with its stunning backdrops and captivating cinematography, which beautifully complement the song’s heartfelt melody. Sung by the soulful Arijit Singh, the track’s music has been composed by Pritam, with Sameer contributing the poignant lyrics.

The song has already garnered an outpouring of praise from fans across social media. Here’s a glimpse at how netizens are reacting to this romantic anthem:

"The song is amazinggggg, Salman looks too good"

"Salman X Arijit, this is a total killer!!! Love Anthem For 2025!"

"Salman & Rashmika look good together"

"Salman bhai & Arijit vocals - killer"

With excitement building, Sikandar is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience this Eid 2025. Salman Khan returns to the big screen, alongside the stunning Rashmika Mandanna, in a film backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by the talented A.R. Murugadoss. The film is set to release on March 30, 2025, and fans can hardly wait.

