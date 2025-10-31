Humans In The Loop On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aranya Sahay-Directorial

New Delhi: Aranya Sahay’s acclaimed directorial, Humans in the Loop, is set to stream worldwide exclusively on Netflix starting October 31. The film, which has garnered attention for its moving portrayal of an Adivasi woman’s interaction with artificial intelligence, sheds light on the human labour underpinning modern AI systems. It will be available to audiences in 190 countries from October 31 and in the U.S. from November 10.

About the Film

Humans in the Loop follows an indigenous Adivasi woman in rural India who works at a data-labelling center, training AI systems. Through her journey, the film explores the unseen cultural and emotional work that shapes the global AI industry, highlighting the human stories behind technological progress.

The film is executive produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Biju Toppo and acclaimed filmmaker-producer Kiran Rao, both of whom played key roles in guiding its theatrical run.

The OTT Giant took to social media captioning the post, "Har cheez mein jaan hoti hai. Lekin kya woh ye baat jaante hai?



An indigenous woman from Jharkhand finds herself raising a child, and an AI. Watch Humans In The Loop, out now on Netflix."

Rao said, “From the very first time I saw Humans in the Loop, I was moved by its honesty and vision. It speaks to the invisible labour that powers our modern world- with such tenderness and urgency. I’m thrilled that the film will now find a global home on Netflix, reaching audiences everywhere who will see a part of themselves in its story. It’s a rare film, intimate and political at once and I couldn’t be prouder to have been a part of its journey.”

Director Aranya Sahay added, “Being on Netflix feels like a powerful next step for Humans in the Loop. The film was always meant to start conversations about the invisible human labor that builds AI, and Netflix gives us the opportunity to take that dialogue to a truly global audience. It is a wonderful feeling to know that a greater number of audiences will be able to view the film and engage in meaningful conversations.”

A festival favourite and recipient of multiple Best Film awards, Humans in the Loop also won the FIPRESCI India award. The film continues to gain international recognition for its nuanced exploration of technology, ethics, and representation, reframing the global conversation on who truly builds artificial intelligence.