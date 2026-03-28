'Humare Indian social media...' Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol claims Dhurandhar 2 character Jameel Jamali is based on him - WATCH

As the buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) grows, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has claimed that the character Jameel Jamali is based on him, expressing anger over his portrayal and the trolling that followed.

‘Character Inspired by Me,’ Says Gabol

In an interview, Gabol said the role played by Rakesh Bedi mirrors him, as he was the MNA of Lyari at the time.

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“Inko asal me kya hai, ki yeh Pakistan ke saath lad nhi sakte, Pakistan ke fauj ke saath lad nhi sakte. Inhone ek bana diya movie, usme Lyari ko jo hai inhone internationally mashoor kiya. Lyari valo ko jo hai farak nhi padta hai. Aur mera jo role inhone dikhaya hai ek comedian Rakesh Bedi ka. Rakesh Bedi ka yeh dikhaya hai ki yeh Nabil Gabol hai. Rakesh Bedi keh ra ki 'nahi maine Nabil Gabol nhi, maine generally sab ka banaya, jitney bhi Pakistani politicians hai unn sbb ka.' But Bhai 2007 me toh MLA of Lyari Nabil Gabol tha.”

Responds to Online Trolling

Addressing criticism on social media, Gabol said:

“Baki yeh hai ki kuch aaj kal trolling chal rahi hai humare Indian social media par ki Nabil Gabol kyu Khamosh ho gaya toh bhai aaj tareek dekh lo, Nabil Gabol aaj aap logo ko javab zabardast dega, jis Tarah humari Pakistan ki fauj ne aap logo ko jawab diya, iss Tarah mai bhi aapko sahi Tarah se jawab dunga ki Lyari asal me kya hai.”

Also Read | Karan Johar hails Dhurandhar 2 as reminder of 70s Hindi cinema, praises Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh

Plans Counter Film ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’

Gabol also revealed plans to make his own film to counter what he calls misinformation, saying he would title it Lyari Ka Gabbar.

Netizens Reacts

Netizens reacted humorously to the situation, flooding social media with witty remarks. One user wrote, “Relax gyzz sir is on duty... Jai Hind sir,” while another commented, “Nice act sir, bilkul shaq nhi hora.” A third jokingly pointed out his wording, saying, “Bola bola ‘Humare Indian’,” and another added with a pop culture twist, “Gabbar bhi Hindustani tha.”

Take a look:

Past Criticism Resurfaces

He had earlier criticised the franchise as well, stating:

“Jo mera role dikhaya gaya hai, mera role bahut dabbang tha, or dabbang iss tareeke se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tareeke se nahi dikhaya.”

Also Read | Dhurandhar casting: Mukesh Chhabra on 300 auditions, ‘friendly fights’ with Aditya Dhar, and why R Madhavan was locked from day one

About the Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 follows an Indian spy infiltrating gangs in Lyari and has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within a week.