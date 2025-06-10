Humnava Mere Song From Kajol-Starrer MAA Drops, Shows Soulful Journey Of Love And Emotion

New Delhi: Riding high on the excitement generated by its gripping and intriguing trailer, the makers of the mythological horror film MAA, starring Kajol, have now unveiled the first song, ‘Humnava Mere’.

MAA SONG OUT

The soul-stirring track is a tender ode to the emotional fabric of relationships, the track resonates with warmth and leaves behind a heartfelt smile.

The song has been beautifully composed by Rocky Khanna and Shiv Malhotra, and soulfully rendered by Shreya Ghoshal, with additional vocals by Jubin Nautiyal. The heartfelt lyrics by Manoj Muntashir are sure to etch the song in hearts as a timeless expression of connection and love.

MAA MOVIE RELEASE

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, MAA is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The highly anticipated trailer delivered the perfect jump scare, paired with a strong plotline that masterfully blends mythology and horror.

With MAA, Kajol makes her long-awaited debut in the horror genre with Maa, adding to an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Her foray into horror promises to deliver emotional depth and intense drama, infused with supernatural fear.

MAA offers an ideal fusion of mythology and horror, weaving ancient legends with haunting cinematic storytelling. Rooted in rich cultural lore and heightened by an eerie, atmospheric tone, the film strikes a fine balance between the sacred and the supernatural.

MAA is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan. It stars Kajol, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. Saiwyn Quadras has written the screenplay, while Sandeep Francis is the editor. The music composers of the film are Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.

The film is set for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025.