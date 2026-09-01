/Hunkkaar teaser: Aneet Padda plays an assault survivor, reveals thriller series was filmed before Saiyaara - Watch

Fatima portrays the police inspector tasked with investigating the case. As the inquiry progresses, the teaser hints at the mystery surrounding Baapji and the powerful forces connected to him. The glimpse also introduces several other members of the ensemble cast, including Ram Kapoor, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur and Zoya Hussain, who appear to have important roles in the unfolding story.