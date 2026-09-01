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  • /Hunkkaar teaser: Aneet Padda plays an assault survivor, reveals thriller series was filmed before Saiyaara - Watch

Hunkkaar teaser: Aneet Padda plays an assault survivor, reveals thriller series was filmed before Saiyaara - Watch

Aneet Padda is set to return to screens with Hunkkaar - The Roar, revealing that she shot the crime drama before Saiyaara and plays an assault survivor.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Hunkkaar teaser: Aneet Padda plays an assault survivor, reveals thriller series was filmed before Saiyaara - Watch
Image Credit: Aneet Padda, Instagram

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Hunkkaar teaser: Aneet Padda plays an assault survivor, reveals thriller series was filmed before Saiyaara - Watch
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