‘I know it’s late,’ writes SRK as he announces ‘Pathaan’ release date!

Delhi: Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's starrer, much-awaited action thriller 'Pathaan' is all set to release ahead of Republic Day 2023. The movie will release on January 25, 2023.The film will mark King Khan’s return to the Big screen after four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ (2018) that also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Taking to his Instagram handle, SRK posted, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you”.

In the video attached with the post, we see Deepika and John introducing Shah Rukh’s character Pathan in the teaser.

Shah Rukh Khan can be seen saying in the film, “Usney apney desh ko apna dharam man liya, aur desh ki rakha ko hi apna karam (He made India his religion, and its protection his duty).

Commenting on the post, Ranveer Singh wrote, “RETURN OF THE KING !!!!!!!” Fans also showed their excitement and dropped comments on the post. “Finallyy,” wrote one. Another commented, “King is back,” a second wrote. A third commented, “OMGGG AM I DREAMING”.

A tweet from the official handle of Yash Raj Films, that is producing ‘Pathan’ read, "Make. Some. Noise! PATHAAN is here. Watch the date announcement video NOW! In cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you."

The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. 'Pathaan' is also said to have Salman Khan's cameo.

Apart from ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh will also be seen in untitled films by directors Atlee and Rajkummar Hirani.