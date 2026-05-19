‘I thought the call would never come’: Krishnavataram star Sanskruti Jayana reveals how a dance video changed her life

Debutant actress Sanskruti Jayana is making some waves with her appealing performance as Satyabhama in Krishnavataram. This film is based on the life of Lord Krishna and is getting immense love from fans. Sanskruti recently opened up about her audition process, and she landed the role of Satyabhama. Recalling her journey of landing the role as Satyabhama, she said, “The way I got involved in the project was three and a half years back, I signed the film, and one and a half years before that I met my director, and at that time we met for something else, but that did not materialise. He told me that if I have something for you, I'll call you. I thought that the call would never come, but one and a half years later, he saw a dance performance that I had uploaded on my social media, and he called me after that.”

"I didn't have the confidence"

Talking about the director’s belief in her, she further said, “He spent some time with me talking, and he just felt that he saw a lot of Satyabhama in Sanskriti, and he had that belief in me even before I had that belief in me.” She also opened up about her initial lack of confidence regarding her capabilities of playing the role, “I didn't have the confidence to pull off such a strong character who goes through such a big arc in the film, where I'm doing dance action, everything, but just under his guidance and his training, I was able to pull it off.”

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"I was just in denial"

Talking about finally landing the role, she says while she was overwhelmed, she also says she wishes newcomers would get such opportunities, “I was just in denial when I got to know that I've gotten I'm a part of this film because such big opportunities are never given to newer talents and I just couldn't believe that this has happened and I was very happy in a way and I really hope that films like this do well so that more new talent is given such opportunity.”

Sankruti Jayana’s journey to Satyabhama is one of passion, dedication, devotion, and strength. The young actor earlier also revealed how she had practised and shot the Garba track Krishna Govinda from the film in 24 hours. Sanskruti has won hearts already with her fierce, impeccable performance and audiences are in awe of her magical presence on screen as Satyabhama.