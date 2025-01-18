New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan's starrer, ''I Want To Talk,'' directed by Shoojit Sircar, is now available on a streaming platform. Following its theatrical release on November 22, 2024, moviegoers can now enjoy the film on OTT. Sharing the news, Abhishek Bachchan announced the OTT release date on his social media.

The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the banner of Rising Sun Films, also stars, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johny Lever, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard in pivotal roles.

Take A Look At The Post:

I Want to Talk is a heartfelt and thought-provoking drama that delves into resilience and transformation. The film follows Arjun Sen, a witty Bengali man living the "American Dream," whose life takes a sudden turn when he's given just 100 days to live.

Confronted with his mortality, Arjun embarks on a profound journey to reassess his priorities and reconnect with his estranged seven-year-old daughter. This deeply emotional narrative captures the essence of a true-to-life father-daughter bond, making every moment of his remaining days meaningful.

Talking about film's OTT release National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar said, ''I Want To Talk is a poignant reminder of the indomitable power of human connection and resilience. I've always been fascinated by the complexities of human relationships and how these can help one heal and transform. Through this film, I wanted to tell a story that would not only touch hearts but also spark meaningful conversations and inspire audiences to cherish every moment with their loved ones.

This film would not have been possible without the incredibly talented cast and crew, who poured their hearts and souls into bringing this story to life. I'm delighted that audiences worldwide can now stream our labor of love, on Prime Video.'' he further added.

The film is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide.