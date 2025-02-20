Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor Starrer ‘Nadaaniyan’ Release Date Out - DEETS

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film “Nadaaniyan”, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, is all set to release on March 7 on the streaming giant Netflix.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix made the announcement on Thursday and wrote: “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix!”

Marking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-anticipated Bollywood debut as Arjun Mehta, alongside Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jai Singh, “Nadaaniyan” takes a deep dive into the delicate maze of Gen Z romance, where emotions are complicated and pretending can sometimes feel all too real.

Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

The makers of the film released its second track, 'Galatfehmi" on February 17 that dives into the complexities of love.

Sharing the song on their Instagram handle, the makers wrote, "For the ones who loved, lost, and never got to explain! #Galatfehmi song out now. Link in bio. #Nadaaniyan #NadaaniyanOnNetflix.” Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by the lyrical Amitabh Bhattacharya, the soulful track is backed by Tushar Joshi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

"Galatfehmi" captures that delicate space where unspoken words and unexpressed emotions reside. Bollywood’s newest on-screen duo, Ibrahim and Khushi, bring an effortless sincerity to the song, making every beat, glance, and unsaid word feel deeply personal. Their captivating chemistry in Nadaaniyan has already piqued interest, and Galatfehmi only amplifies the excitement.

It was on Feb 1, when it was announced that Ibrahim, son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is set to make his digital debut with ‘Nadaaniyan’.

The young adult romantic drama is about Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

Making her directorial debut, Shauna Gautam was the assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.