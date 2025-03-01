Ibrahim Ali Khan Steals The Show In Nadaaniyan Trailer - Netizens Can’t Stop Gushing Over His Debut

New Delhi: Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his much-anticipated acting debut in the upcoming rom-com Nadaaniyan, a film that’s already creating a buzz. With Ibrahim being a social media favorite, fans have been eagerly waiting for his on-screen debut, and the trailer has only amplified the excitement.

Marking Shauna Gautam’s directorial debut, Nadaaniyan offers a perfect mix of romance, humor, and drama, promising a fresh take on love and relationships. However, it’s Ibrahim’s effortless charm and screen presence that have truly grabbed attention.

Netizens are already raving about his striking looks and natural acting skills. Here’s how they’re reacting to his impressive debut.

About Nadaaniyan

This new rom-com tells the story of Pia, a South Delhi diva chasing her dream of a perfect love story, and Arjun, a determined middle-class achiever striving to lead the debate team. Their paths intertwine when Pia convinces Arjun to pretend to be her boyfriend, crafting the ultimate romantic illusion. But as real emotions emerge, misunderstandings arise, making them wonder can love ever truly be planned.

Films core cast also includes Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

Backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.

Nadaaniyan is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025.