Iconic Duo Dadi And Hastar Return! Sohum Shah Teases 'Crazxy' Song Announcement – WATCH

New Delhi: After Crazxy’s teaser took the internet by storm, Sohum Shah is set to deliver another cinematic spectacle, garnering buzz especially for its iconic Kishore Kumar song, which revives the legend’s voice in Bollywood.

Now, with anticipation at its peak, the makers are ready to unveil the much-awaited track, 'Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu', retaining Kishore Kumar’s legendary voice. Adding to the excitement, Tumbbad’s iconic duo—Dadi and Hastar—make a quirky appearance in the song’s announcement, making it even more thrilling!

Sohum Shah took to Instagram and drop this annoucement video of the upcoming song from the film. ''Hastar aur Dadi wapas aa gaye hain...ek nayi announcement ke saath,'' he wrote, teasing the song. He further added, ''Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu is coming soon! Put your notifications on and get ready for final instructions.''

Take A Look!

In the announcement video for Crazxy’s song 'Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu', Tumbbad’s iconic duo Dadi and Hastar are seen stranded on the road, trying to hitch a ride. After four failed attempts, Abhimanyu Sood finally stops. In a clever twist, they blackmail him into giving them a ride by taking his mysterious bag. The video ends with teasing the song’s new version, previously teased in the film’s teaser and poster.

This announcement video has only amped up the excitement for the song. Fans eagerly await the much-anticipated track, with Kishore Da’s magical voice promising an unforgettable musical experience.

Apart from this, Sohum Shah’s upcoming big projects include Tumbbad 2, which promises to expand the beloved saga with even more intrigue and horror.

Crazxy releases in theatres on February 28, 2025.