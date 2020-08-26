ICYDK: John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari star in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's cross-border love drama, see their first looks

New Delhi: Actors John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will feature in a special role in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer cross-border love drama. The makers of the untitled film dropped the first look poster of John and Aditi's characters on Wednesday. John is seen sporting a turban while Aditi is seen wearing a ghagra and choli.
"FIRST LOOK... JohnAbraham and AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations... The duo enacts special roles in the film... Stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote while sharing the poster.
Take a look:
FIRST LOOK... #JohnAbraham and #AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations... The duo enact special roles in the film [not titled yet]... Stars #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh... Directed by Kaashvie Nair. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.
The love drama is helmed by Kaashvie Nair while it is bankrolled by John, along with Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.
FILMING RESUMES... #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh starrer - a cross-border love story - to resume shoot from 24 Aug 2020... Will have a 10-day shoot in the current schedule, followed by a 4-day shoot in Sept-end 2020... The film - not titled yet - is directed by Kaashvie Nair. Produced by #BhushanKumar, #DivyaKhoslaKumar, #KrishanKumar, #MonishaAdvani, #MadhuBhojwani, #NikkhilAdvani and #JohnAbraham.
The film was announced in November 2019. The shooting resumed on August 24 after it being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown.