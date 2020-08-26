ICYDK: John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari star in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's cross-border love drama, see their first looks

New Delhi: Actors John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will feature in a special role in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer cross-border love drama. The makers of the untitled film dropped the first look poster of John and Aditi's characters on Wednesday. John is seen sporting a turban while Aditi is seen wearing a ghagra and choli.

"FIRST LOOK... JohnAbraham and AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations... The duo enacts special roles in the film... Stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote while sharing the poster.

Take a look:

The love drama is helmed by Kaashvie Nair while it is bankrolled by John, along with Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.

The film was announced in November 2019. The shooting resumed on August 24 after it being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown.