हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Abraham

ICYDK: John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari star in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's cross-border love drama, see their first looks

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will feature in a special role in the film.

ICYDK: John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari star in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh&#039;s cross-border love drama, see their first looks
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

New Delhi: Actors John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will feature in a special role in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer cross-border love drama. The makers of the untitled film dropped the first look poster of John and Aditi's characters on Wednesday. John is seen sporting a turban while Aditi is seen wearing a ghagra and choli. 

"FIRST LOOK... JohnAbraham and AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations... The duo enacts special roles in the film... Stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote while sharing the poster. 

Take a look:

The love drama is helmed by Kaashvie Nair while it is bankrolled by John, along with Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.

The film was announced in November 2019. The shooting resumed on August 24 after it being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown.

Tags:
John AbrahamAditi Rao HydariArjun KapoorRakul Preet Singh
Next
Story

'Khaali Peeli' teaser: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday promise a masala entertainer
  • 32,34,474Confirmed
  • 59,449Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M44S

Badi Bahas: Options ready, now 'final strike' on Dawood Ibrahim?