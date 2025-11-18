Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986563https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/idli-kadai-actress-shalini-pandey-joins-pulkit-samrat-varun-sharma-in-rahu-ketu-2986563.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RAHU KETU

Idli Kadai Actress Shalini Pandey Joins Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma In 'Rahu Ketu'

Shalini's last release was Idli Kadai, directed by Dhanush, where she starred with Dhanush and Nithya Menen.

|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 03:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Idli Kadai Actress Shalini Pandey Joins Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma In 'Rahu Ketu' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Shalini Pandey, who was recently seen in 'Idli Kadai' with Dhanush, has announced her next film, 'Rahu Ketu.' The film is directed by Vipul Vig and will hit theatres on January 16 next year.

The actor, on Tuesday, took to share the update on Instagram with a poster. Along with the poster, he wrote, "Twice the manoranjan. Twice the fun. Naye saal mein, dasha aur disha badalne aa rahe hain Rahu-Ketu! #RahuKetu in cinemas on 16th January, 2026."

Take a look

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

'Rahu Ketu' will feature her alongside 'Fukrey' actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat. The film is expected to be a comedy with a light, playful tone.

Shalini, as per a press note, spoke about her experience, "Rahu Ketu is the kind of film where every day on set felt fun. Varun and Pulkit are a riot, and Vipul brings this quirky world alive in the coolest way. I can't wait for people to see the madness we've created!"

Shalini's last release was Idli Kadai, directed by Dhanush, where she starred with Dhanush and Nithya Menen.

Shalini Pandey, who rose to fame with her role in Maharaj, received praise for her performance alongside Junaid Khan. The film revolved around the true events of the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, where a social reformer and journalist (played by Junaid Khan) sued a powerful religious leader (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) for defamation after exposing his inappropriate conduct with female disciples in his newspaper. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-11-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Technology
India’s GCC Workforce To Almost Double To Touch 3.46 Million By 2030 In AI Era
UP Bagless School Programme
UP Launches 10-Day Bagless School Plan To Make Learning Fun For Class 6-8
delhi blast news
NIA Arrests Key Aide In Delhi Car Blast For Alleged Drone, Rocket Tech Support
Ukraine Rafale jets deal
100 Fighters: Is France's Massive Rafale Deal A Ticking Time Bomb For Russia?
Technology news
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched In India; Check Specs, Price
3I ATLAS
Interstellar Comet 31/ATLAS Is Leaving Our Solar System: Watch It Live Here
BGIS
BGIS Is Among India's Top 10 Boys Boarding School
Madvi Hidma Killed
Most Wanted Maoist Madvi Hidma Linked To Dantewada Massacres Neutralised
Technology news
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available In India: Check Features And How To Install