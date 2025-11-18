Idli Kadai Actress Shalini Pandey Joins Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma In 'Rahu Ketu'

Mumbai: Actor Shalini Pandey, who was recently seen in 'Idli Kadai' with Dhanush, has announced her next film, 'Rahu Ketu.' The film is directed by Vipul Vig and will hit theatres on January 16 next year.

The actor, on Tuesday, took to share the update on Instagram with a poster. Along with the poster, he wrote, "Twice the manoranjan. Twice the fun. Naye saal mein, dasha aur disha badalne aa rahe hain Rahu-Ketu! #RahuKetu in cinemas on 16th January, 2026."



'Rahu Ketu' will feature her alongside 'Fukrey' actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat. The film is expected to be a comedy with a light, playful tone.

Shalini, as per a press note, spoke about her experience, "Rahu Ketu is the kind of film where every day on set felt fun. Varun and Pulkit are a riot, and Vipul brings this quirky world alive in the coolest way. I can't wait for people to see the madness we've created!"

Shalini's last release was Idli Kadai, directed by Dhanush, where she starred with Dhanush and Nithya Menen.

Shalini Pandey, who rose to fame with her role in Maharaj, received praise for her performance alongside Junaid Khan. The film revolved around the true events of the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, where a social reformer and journalist (played by Junaid Khan) sued a powerful religious leader (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) for defamation after exposing his inappropriate conduct with female disciples in his newspaper.