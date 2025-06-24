“If My Film Can Save Even One Woman’s Life, It’s the Biggest Blessing”: Taha Shah Badussha Shares On The Impact He Aims To Create With His Forthcoming Film Paro

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Taha Shah Badussha is looking forward to his upcoming film 'Paro'—a searing drama based on the horrifying practice of bridal slavery. The film, which was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival and Oxford University in London

At TV9 conclave in Dubai, Taha shared a deeply moving reflection on the impact of Paro', and the purpose behind taking up such a hard-hitting subject. "After Heeramandi, I did a film called Paro which is based on bridal slavery. It's a very hard-hitting social subject and when we see the audience's reaction at the screening, once they step out of the movie, we see that their lives have changed. Someone asked me what was the best compliment that I got after Paro was released, I said, ‘Whenever a film premiere happens, as soon as it ends, everybody claps. In my screening, everybody was dead silent because it hit so hard that there had to be silence at the moment. They didn’t know whether they should clap for this movie or not.’ I think when you can incept such an emotion into the audience, it’s filmmaking at its best.”

Taha Shah Badussha concluded by saying, “That’s why I would like to do films that convey the right messages and right morals. Hopefully, if these social messages reach the right people, this film can save lives. And if my film can save even one woman's life through this campaign that we are doing, then I think it's the biggest blessing for anybody.”

Paro is written and directed by Ganjender Vitthal Ahire and stars Taha Shah, Trupti Bhoir and Govind Namdeo in the lead roles it will be premiering on Airtel Xstream Play app.