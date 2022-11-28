IFFI 2022 Jury head calls Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files 'vulgar, propaganda'

New Delhi: The 53rd International Film Festival of India ended on a controversial note. At the closing ceremony, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the jury head criticised Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files,' called it 'vulgar propaganda.'

Nadav said, 'We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life.'

The Kashmir Files screened at the festival last week. Vivek Agnihotri's directorial revolves around the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from the valley.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.