IIFA 2019: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others dazzle at green carpet—Pics

New Delhi: One of the biggest award ceremonies of Bollywood, IIFA (The International Indian Film Academy Awards) was held in Mumbai this year. Many celebs including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the event and made a dazzling appearance at the green carpet last night.

Held at the N.S.C.I (National Sports Club Of India) at Worli, the star-studded night was high on glitz and glamour.

Check out some pictures from the green carpet here:

Actress Alia Bhatt was seen in a ball gown and gave major princess vibes as she posed for the paps!

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath' last year was also seen dressed in a ball gown.

Deepika Padukone was seen in an elaborate, lavender outfit and her huge veil caught attention.

Ranveer Singh was once again seen in his quirky avatar at the IIFA 2019.

Actor Shahid Kapoor is all smiles as he strikes a pose!

Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal make for a dapper duo at the IIFA 2019.

Salman Khan made a grand entry at IIFA 2019

Katrina Kaif slayed the green carpet look in this attire:

Last year, IIFA was held at Bangkok, Thailand and veteran actress Rekha's performance was the highlight of the event. This year also promises many interesting performances by our dear celebs.

The event was hosted by actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his younger brother Aparshakti Khurana.

The IIFA is one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the entertainment industry and holding the golden beauty is every B-Towner's wish.