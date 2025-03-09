Jaipur: At the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 in Jaipur a special screening of the iconic film 'Sholay' was held at the prestigious Rajmandir Cinema.

Several Bollywood legends and cast members attended the event, and they shared their experiences and memories of working on the classic movie.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatiya, who attended the special screening, expressed his gratitude towards the Government and IIFA for their support.

"It is a matter of pride for us that the way we have got support from the Govt and IIFA. We have been associated with Raj Mandir since 1977. Four of our films were running in this theatre for over 100 days. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun kept running here for 75 weeks," Barjatiya said while speaking to ANI.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari also attended the screening and said, "It is a matter of great pleasure and a proud thing. Today, Raj Mandir Cinema is completing 50 years...my greetings...this moment is iconic for all of us...whoever visits Jaipur, they come to Raj Mandir Cinema as well, it is like a tourist spot..."

Take A Look At The Post:

'Sholay,' released in 1975, is a timeless Indian classic that has become an integral part of Indian pop culture.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, and has captivated audiences of all ages with its memorable characters, witty dialogue, and unforgettable songs.

The IIFA 2025 began in Jaipur on March 8 and legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis is expected to make a special appearance.

The awards show will also see a performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan where she will pay tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.