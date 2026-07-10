Ikka movie X review: Akshaye Khanna’s performance reminds netizens of Rehman Dakait

Ikka X review: The highly anticipated Indian Hindi-language legal thriller Ikka has finally made its grand debut, streaming directly on the OTT giant Netflix today. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film brings powerhouse actors Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna back together on screen for the first time in nearly three decades since their 1997 cult classic Border.
This intense courtroom drama follows an incorruptible defence lawyer who finds himself trapped in a moral dilemma when he is forced to defend a dangerous criminal from his past.
As fans rushed to watch the gripping dynamic unfold, netizens took to social media to share their immediate reactions, reviews, and excitement.
Take a look at what the internet is saying:
One netizen wrote, "Review: (2/5)
Despite a sincere effort from #AkshayeKhanna #Ikka never finds its footing. An uneven screenplay, weak romantic track, and inconsistent storytelling hold the film back. With a few engaging twists but too many missed opportunities.
#SunnyDeol #SiddharthMalhotra"
Review: (2/5)— Lokesh Chandra (@socialloki) July 10, 2026
Despite a sincere effort from #AkshayeKhanna #Ikka never finds its footing. An uneven screenplay, weak romantic track, and inconsistent storytelling hold the film back. With a few engaging twists but too many missed opportunities.#SunnyDeol #SiddharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/dBRi7ZA4u9
However another praised the film, noting, "#Ikka - #Ikka – Movie Review (4.5/5)
Just finished watching #Ikka on Netflix, and what a powerful courtroom drama! This is one of the most gripping legal thrillers I've watched in recent times.
Sunny Deol returns as a lawyer after many years, and seeing him in the black coat itself is pure nostalgia. His commanding screen presence, powerful dialogue delivery, intense courtroom arguments, reinvestigation style, confident walk, and emotional depth carry the entire film on his shoulders.
On the other side, Akshaye Khanna delivers a phenomenal performance. The face-off between Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna is the biggest highlight of the film. Both actors bring incredible intensity, making every courtroom scene engaging and unpredictable.
The supporting cast, including Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome, also deliver excellent performances. Every character has a purpose, adding weight to the story.
The film revolves around a psychological rape case where the battle isn't just between two lawyers it's about truth, justice, and morality. The first half builds the mystery brilliantly, while the second half delivers powerful twists, emotional moments, and a satisfying conclusion.
The background score keeps the suspense alive throughout, and the direction deserves appreciation for the amount of research and authenticity visible in every courtroom sequence. The film balances drama, emotion, suspense, and even a few impactful action moments.
Personally, I feel this was a film made for the big screen, and it deserved a theatrical release. Still, if it's streaming on Netflix, it's absolutely worth your time.
#sunnydeol #Ikka #IkkaReview #AkshayeKhanna"
#Ikka - #Ikka – Movie Review (4.5/5)— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) July 10, 2026
Just finished watching #Ikka on Netflix, and what a powerful courtroom drama! This is one of the most gripping legal thrillers I've watched in recent times.
Sunny Deol returns as a lawyer after many years, and seeing him in the… pic.twitter.com/Na2I3FT8ov
A third user wrote, "#Ikka Review: #AkshayeKhanna in Rahman Dakait mode outshines subpar #SunnyDeol but still couldn't save the day.
From the first scene, Akshay's walk, staring, expressions and dialogue delivery everything is in Rahman Dakait zone for no reason.
Sunny, without aggression and loud dialogues, doesn't look like a hero.
Ikka still has enough twists to survive in the end, but #SiddharthMalhotra's serial-like vision and pauses have hurt the film. The romantic sub-plots are terrible. It's a Pure OTT project in that sense, but still feel underwhelming.
On the legal front, it leaves many loopholes open that feel more or a pulpy novel twists than a substantial articles. Overall, strictly average film that couldn't understand its genre and potential.
RATING - 2.5/5*"
#Ikka Review: #AkshayeKhanna in Rahman Dakait mode outshines subpar #SunnyDeol but still couldn't save the day.— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) July 10, 2026
From the first scene, Akshay's walk, staring, expressions and dialogue delivery everything is in Rahman Dakait zone for no reason.
Sunny, without aggression and loud… pic.twitter.com/Z54cJHZpkv
Another user wrote, "Just finished watching #IKKA on Netflix, and what a superb film
This honestly deserved a theatrical release. With strong word of mouth, it could easily have been a ₹300 crore blockbuster at the box office.
Sunny Deol is phenomenal as Arjun Mehra. He owns every courtroom scene with authority, intensity, and effortless screen presence. One of his finest performances in recent years.
AkshayeKhanna is brilliant as always, delivering a restrained yet impactful performance. Tillotama Shome is equally impressive and brings depth to her character.
The film doesn't depend on shocking twists. Instead, it wins you over with sharp writing, compelling courtroom exchanges, emotional moments, and outstanding performances from the entire cast.
If you're a fan of courtroom dramas with substance, this is absolutely worth your time. A gripping, emotionally satisfying watch from beginning to end. Highly recommended! (4/5)"
Just finished watching #IKKA on Netflix, and what a superb film— Buntyy Bagga (@bagga_buntyy1) July 10, 2026
This honestly deserved a theatrical release. With strong word of mouth, it could easily have been a ₹300 crore blockbuster at the box office.
Sunny Deol is phenomenal as Arjun Mehra. He owns every courtroom scene… pic.twitter.com/YRgM5fNZzj
Another added, "Sunny Deol and Akshay Khanna Netflix Movie IKKA Really Disappoint me
I have a Huge Expectations from the movie but it's turned out as Average one
Very much excited for #Sunnydeol to see in Lawyer uniform but #AkshayKhanna Directly came as Rahman Dakait
Bro Had just one Expression throughout the movie"
Sunny Deol and Akshay Khanna Netflix Movie IKKA Really Disappoint me— Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) July 10, 2026
I have a Huge Expectations from the movie but it's turned out as Average one
Very much excited for #Sunnydeol to see in Lawyer uniform but #AkshayKhanna Directly came as Rahman Dakait
Bro… pic.twitter.com/PFu6Fs5wm2
Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the Hindi legal thriller Ikka stars Sunny Deol (as lawyer Arjun Mehra) and Akshaye Khanna (as Shauryamann Gaur) in the lead roles. It also features Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, it is now available to stream on Netflix.
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