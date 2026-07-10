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Ikka movie X review: Akshaye Khanna’s performance reminds netizens of Rehman Dakait

Ikka X review: Nearly 30 years after Border, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Ikka has hit Netflix. Check out netizens' reaction to this intense legal thriller.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Ikka movie X review: Akshaye Khanna’s performance reminds netizens of Rehman Dakait
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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