IKKA

Ikka Teaser Out: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite after 25 years for legal drama - watch

The teaser for Netflix’s legal drama Ikka is out, reuniting Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna after 25 years for a high-stakes courtroom thriller.

|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Source: ANI
Ikka Teaser Out: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite after 25 years for legal drama - watch(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to reunite after over two decades for the upcoming legal drama titled 'Ikka', following their last collaboration in the 1997 film Border.

The streaming giant Netflix has announced a hard-hitting legal drama, 'Ikka', at the unveiling of the Netflix India slate event in Mumbai. It also stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in the lead roles.

According to the description of the movie, "A celebrated, incorruptible lawyer is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he'd notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear."

The first look of the film showcases Sunny Deol as a lawyer who is set out to defend a murder accused, Akshaye Khanna. He was seen shouting in the courtroom and punching Akshaye during his session with him at the police station.

The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan in prominent roles.

Netflix India shared the teaser on their Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The team of IKKA shares: "We are excited to deliver IKKA, our second original for Netflix after Maharaj, which garnered immense audience love. This deeply personal script nurtured for years unfolds as a riveting face-off between two arch-rivals: a top lawyer forced to defend the man whose past with him and his wife holds many painful memories. Brace for a relentless thriller packed with emotional depth, a father's unyielding quest to shield his family, even at the cost of his principles, in a deal with the devil."

"Ideological clashes fuel this high-octane battle from the word go till the last frame with twists and turns galore. Our profound thanks to Netflix for this platform, and to the cosmos for uniting Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, along with Tillotama Shome, Dia, Sanjeeda, Jyoti and a stellar cast and even better crew. We hope viewers revel in the pace and champion these characters," added the Ikka team as quoted in a press note.

